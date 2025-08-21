First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.42 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

