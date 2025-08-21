First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,646,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,730 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 452,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

