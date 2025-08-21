Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 7,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

