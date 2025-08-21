FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $140.40 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

