Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

