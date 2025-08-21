GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $101.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.1111.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,486,524 shares in the company, valued at $383,691,966.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GMS by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $109.5050 on Monday. GMS has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

