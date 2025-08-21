Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 29.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) rose 29.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 905,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 117,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.25.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

About Goodfood Market

The company has a market cap of C$16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.01.

Goodfood is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and groceries that make it easy for members to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes.

