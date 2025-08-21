Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Down 11% – What’s Next?

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 249,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Goodness Growth Trading Down 11.0%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
