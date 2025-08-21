Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s (GT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.50.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.