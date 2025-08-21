Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.97.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

