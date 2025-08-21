Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.06). Approximately 222,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,062,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.10 ($1.06).

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gresham House Energy Storage from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gresham House Energy Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,500.

The firm has a market cap of £448.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.45.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

