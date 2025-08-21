Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.06). Approximately 222,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,062,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.10 ($1.06).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gresham House Energy Storage from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gresham House Energy Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,500.
Read Our Latest Report on Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Down 0.1%
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Energy Storage
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.