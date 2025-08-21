Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adeclineof35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDUS opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors.

