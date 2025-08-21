HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on GENFIT (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GENFIT (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Get GENFIT alerts:

GENFIT Stock Down 3.6%

GNFT opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. GENFIT has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of GENFIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of GENFIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.