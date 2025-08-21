HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Intrusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.3530 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 119.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intrusion

In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott sold 18,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $32,674.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 636,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,546.22. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

