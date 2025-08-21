Head to Head Comparison: Fifth District Bancorp (FDSB) & The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $19.29 million -$1.08 million 26.27 Fifth District Bancorp Competitors $841.28 million $154.64 million 14.33

Fifth District Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. Fifth District Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 10.10% 2.01% 0.49% Fifth District Bancorp Competitors 16.72% 10.15% 1.06%

Summary

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fifth District Bancorp competitors beat Fifth District Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

