HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 19,560 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cemex worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cemex by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of CX opened at $8.6550 on Thursday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

About Cemex

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

