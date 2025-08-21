HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $102.0220 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

