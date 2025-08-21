HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 91,018 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly $XDSQ

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 500.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.3% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 67.3% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XDSQ opened at $38.7940 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $38.3750. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

