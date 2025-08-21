HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 323,847 First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 323,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WCMI stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

