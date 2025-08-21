HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,580.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,207,000 after acquiring an additional 312,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 233,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 670,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 103,036 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

