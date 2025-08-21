HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 796,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.2%

BBVA stock opened at $18.8850 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

