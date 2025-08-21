HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,394 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,692,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,882,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,322,000 after acquiring an additional 720,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.3850 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

