HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,138,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

