HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 10.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $50.1760 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $40.9412 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

