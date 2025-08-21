HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

