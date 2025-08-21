HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,008 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.