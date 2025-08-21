HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 40,764 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

