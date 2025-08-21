HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $442.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.97 and its 200-day moving average is $465.24. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.