HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $195.7970 on Thursday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -212.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

