HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMFG. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $16.7150 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

