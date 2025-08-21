HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Datadog by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.04, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,605.04. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 846,051 shares of company stock valued at $107,936,283. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

