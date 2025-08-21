HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Docusign by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

