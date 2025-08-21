HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0%

CNQ opened at $29.5950 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

