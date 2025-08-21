HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $17.2260 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

