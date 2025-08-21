HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after buying an additional 1,267,263 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

