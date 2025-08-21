HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

