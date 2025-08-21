HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.6950 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

