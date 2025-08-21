HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,409 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.0550 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.