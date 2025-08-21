HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

