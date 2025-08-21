HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 753.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAAS opened at $31.2630 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

