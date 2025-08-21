HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.