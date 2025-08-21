HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IYG stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

