HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 $DOG

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.41% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DOG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

