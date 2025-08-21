HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,344 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Swmg LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

