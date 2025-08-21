HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,604 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,839,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPI stock opened at $48.4150 on Thursday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

