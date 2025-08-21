HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.