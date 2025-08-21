HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of ProShares Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of SH stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
