HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of ProShares Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SH stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.