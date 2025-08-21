HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,015.84. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

