HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Materion by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $109.9350 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

