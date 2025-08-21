HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of WES opened at $37.9950 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.13. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

